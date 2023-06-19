Prostatis Group LLC Buys 16,449 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $219.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

