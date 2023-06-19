Prostatis Group LLC Buys 20,042 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $286.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

