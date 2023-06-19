Prostatis Group LLC Buys 35,693 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2,043.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

