Prostatis Group LLC Buys 5,384 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

