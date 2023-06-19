Prostatis Group LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

