Prostatis Group LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,290 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

