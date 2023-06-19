Prostatis Group LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Prostatis Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,664 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,735,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,346,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

