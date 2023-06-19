Prostatis Group LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 833,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 591,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 529,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSTA opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.