Prostatis Group LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.