Prostatis Group LLC Has $170,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHM stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

