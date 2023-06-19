Prostatis Group LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after buying an additional 152,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after buying an additional 196,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after buying an additional 606,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

