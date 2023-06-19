Prostatis Group LLC Has $81,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

