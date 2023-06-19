Prostatis Group LLC Has $86,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

