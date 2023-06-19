Prostatis Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

