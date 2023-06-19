Prostatis Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

