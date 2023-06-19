Prostatis Group LLC Invests $175,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 174,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $38.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

