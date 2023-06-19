Prostatis Group LLC Invests $55,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

