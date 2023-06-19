Prostatis Group LLC Invests $98,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

