Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

