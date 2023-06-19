Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,259 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 86,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 874,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,741,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

