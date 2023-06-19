Prostatis Group LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

