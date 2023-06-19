Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 11,725 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

