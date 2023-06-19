Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 4,637 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,973,000 after acquiring an additional 854,152 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 387,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

