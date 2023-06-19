Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 6,795 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000.

Shares of FMAT opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

