Prostatis Group LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

PM opened at $94.89 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

