Prostatis Group LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.48 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

