Prostatis Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 446.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,350 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

