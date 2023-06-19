Prostatis Group LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

