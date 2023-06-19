Prostatis Group LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,147 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,401.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

IYZ opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

