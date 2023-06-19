Prostatis Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $258.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

