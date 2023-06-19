Prostatis Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,978 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

