Prostatis Group LLC Sells 179,530 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,530 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

