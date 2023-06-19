Prostatis Group LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

