Prostatis Group LLC Sells 75,908 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,908 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.07 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

