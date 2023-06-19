Prostatis Group LLC Sells 928,558 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 928,558 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campion Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 17,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 172,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

