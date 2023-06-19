Prostatis Group LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EIX opened at $70.18 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.