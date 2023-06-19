Prostatis Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,315 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGT opened at $439.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

