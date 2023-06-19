ProtoKinetix (PKTX) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) is one of 367 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProtoKinetix to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProtoKinetix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 493 1636 4985 68 2.64

Profitability

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.04%. Given ProtoKinetix’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -2,893.80% -139.52% -22.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -12.17 ProtoKinetix Competitors $112.24 million -$11.00 million 43.45

ProtoKinetix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProtoKinetix peers beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.