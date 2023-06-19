Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $87.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 967.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

