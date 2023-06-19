PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM opened at $73.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

