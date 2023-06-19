Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.74 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

