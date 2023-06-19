PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.