Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $69.22 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

