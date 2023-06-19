Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.34 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

