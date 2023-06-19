Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter.
Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.34 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.