Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Friday, June 16th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Bruker Stock Up 0.2 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

BRKR opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

