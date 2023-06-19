Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 671,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.