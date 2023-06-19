Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.20.

Magna International Stock Performance

TSE:MG opened at C$75.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$63.55 and a 1-year high of C$91.74.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.61 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.623 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 120.49%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

