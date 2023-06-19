Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Issued By Zacks Research

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MX opened at C$55.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.59. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$74.68.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.26. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.