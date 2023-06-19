Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Motorola Solutions, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $280.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.44. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $197.52 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

