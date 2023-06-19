Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.